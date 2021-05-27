Cancel
Cities like London and New York have their own unique microbiomes

By Chris Stokel-Walker
New Scientist
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach city has its own distinct microbiome, according to a vast survey of microbes in 60 urban areas worldwide that also discovered 11,000 new viruses and bacteria. Christopher Mason at Cornell University in New York and his team asked colleagues around the world to collect swabs from urban transport systems, such as subways, between 2015 and 2017. In all, 4728 samples were collected from cities including London, New York, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo. Some 58 per cent of the cities were in east Asia and Europe.

www.newscientist.com
