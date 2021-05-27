Cities like London and New York have their own unique microbiomes

Editor's note: Below you'll find the week 43 release of the NYC Recovery Index, originally published June 9, 2021. Visit the NYC Recovery index homepage for the latest data. New York City’s economic recovery made modest gains as of May 29, notching three points higher to settle at a score of 75. This is the third week that the index has surpassed 70, and the seventh straight week above 60. Although some elements in the index took a negative turn this week, the overall picture was still positive. The score’s increase was mainly due to growth in the city’s housing sales and rental market. Measures that moved in a positive direction this week also included COVID-19 hospitalizations, restaurant reservations, and rental vacancies.