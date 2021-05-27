Chicago PD season 9 premiere date hopes over at NBC

Following tonight’s finale, are you interested in learning the Chicago PD season 9 premiere date over at NBC? Is the long-running drama coming back for more?. We have to start here by offering up some reassuring news: We aren’t at the end of the road yet for this part of the One Chicago world. The network has already confirmed that a season 9 is coming — not only that, but there’s a season 10 coming after the fact! That good news has already been confirmed, and so now it’s mostly a question of when the show will be back and some of what the story will be.