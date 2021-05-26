Cancel
Lenoir City, TN

Church missions unpredictable

By Parker Wright parker.wright@news-herald.net
Citizen Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome local churches have been able to resume domestic and international missions, while others are still postponing and canceling. Canvas Church in Lenoir City has experienced both, the Rev. Nick Rains, church pastor, said. Most of the church’s local missions have resumed with some exceptions. The church for years has fed up to 300 homeless people in downtown Knoxville every other week. That ministry was shut down but is back up and running at full strength.

