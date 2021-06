For the first time in Grand Valley State University history, the men’s track and field team took the Outdoor National Championship title with a total of 76 points and a 21-point lead over runner-up West Texas A&M University. The GVSU women’s team took second place just four points behind Azusa Pacific University with a final tally of 77 points. Over the three-day competition, there were 27 podium appearances between the men’s and women’s teams, with three Lakers taking home individual titles.