Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll, IA

Carroll Police call log May 25, 2021

By Times Herald staff
carrollspaper.com
 16 days ago

3 a.m. — Report of a suspicious person in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 30 West. 6:37 a.m. — Report of harassment in the 700 block of West Sixth Street. 8:16 a.m. — Residential burglar alarm in the 200 block of West 21st Street. False alarm. 8:29 a.m. —...

www.carrollspaper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Carroll, IA
Carroll, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Police Report#Street Harassment#Carroll Police#North Carroll Street#North Clark Street#South Clark Street#West Sixth Street#Grant Road#Woodland Drive#Residential Burglar Alarm#Driving Complaint#Harriet Avenue#False Alarm#Nuisance Complaint#Noise Complaint#Welfare Check#Property
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Carroll, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll PD Responds To Three Accidents Last Week

The Carroll Police Department responded to three separate motor vehicle accidents last week, all involving failure to obey a traffic control device and all with no injuries and only functional damage reported. The first was reported at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12 at the intersection of Bluff and Main Streets. Thirty-seven-year-old Mollie Lappe of Carroll was stopped at a posted sign westbound on Bluff in a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country. Also westbound was 49-year-old Daren Overmohle of Carroll in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. Overmohle failed to stop in time to avoid a collision and struck the rear of the Lappe vehicle. Overhmohle was cited for following too closely. The second accident occurred at approximately 6:08 p.m. Wednesday at 2nd and Main Streets. Forty-year-old Jamie McCool of Carroll was southbound on Main in a 2011 Nissan Quest. Sixty-nine-year-old Scott Smith of Kimballton was westbound on 2nd Street in a 2016 Ford Taurus and failed to yield to the McCool vehicle from the stop sign, broadsiding the Quest. Smith was cited for failure to obey a stop sign. The third accident was reported at approximately 10:53 a.m. on Thursday, May 13 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Grant Road. Seventy-seven-year-old Joy Savoie of Glidden was northbound on Grant Road in a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze. Twenty-two-year-old Cassidy Addison of Lake City was eastbound on Highway 30 in a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer, but failed to stop for a red light. Addison struck the driver’s side of the Savoie vehicle.
Iowa State951thebull.com

Suspect in Killing of Iowa State Patrol Trooper Pleads Not Guilty

The man charged in the April death of an Iowa State Patrol trooper has pleaded not guilty. According to online court records, a written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed on Monday on behalf of 41-year-old Michael Lang. He’s accused of killing Sergeant Jim Smith after Smith and other troopers entered Lang’s home in an attempt to end a standoff between Lang and law enforcement the night of April 9th.
Iowa Statetheperrychief.com

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Iowa StateSioux City Journal

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Carroll, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll Man Sentenced Thursday For November Burglary

The sentence for a Carroll man accused of breaking into a pickup truck last November was handed down Thursday. According to Carroll County District Court records, 19-year-old Dalton Lee Andrew Maples pled guilty to third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison. However, the sentence, along with over $1,700 in fines and surcharges, were suspended, and Maples was instead placed on probation for three years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services as part of an agreement with prosecutors. A Carroll Police Department affidavit says Maples and three other men, identified as 22-year-old Devin Christian Morrison and 19-year-old Charles James Rowland and 18-year-old Austin Lee Wheeler, all of Carroll, broke into a truck parked in the 100 block of North Clark Street on Nov. 5, removing several items from inside and causing over $2,000 in damage to the vehicle.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate first-degree murder trials in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Iowa StateKETV.com

Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Former Carroll County Employee’s Request For Judicial Review Of Misconduct Classification Denied

A former Carroll County employee’s request for judicial review of a September ruling that she was discharged for misconduct has been denied. In Carroll County District Court documents filed Wednesday, the judge states substantial evidence had been presented supporting the assertion that General Assistance Director and regional Social Worker, Rosemarie Stotts, “knew or should have known her conduct was contrary to the best interest of the employer.” Stotts resigned in lieu of termination last May after being suspended in early April while an investigation was initiated regarding conduct with a client. In the court documents it is revealed Stotts was asked to hold $6,000 of an inheritance “for safekeeping” by a client with an identified mental illness as they were in the process of switching to a new representative payee. Stotts kept the money in a lockbox and doled it out to the client at their request over a period of several months. The payee became aware of the situation and notified their supervisor. Although the issue was also forwarded to the Carroll Police Department for review, no criminal charges were filed. In addition, Stotts also approved $348 in emergency general relief assistance to the same client for help in moving out of an abusive situation. But there was at minimum $1,440 still available in cash, which Stotts did not report. The Board of Supervisors found the omission, in conjunction with the previous actions, to be forms of misconduct. Stotts filed for and was approved for unemployment compensation benefits in May of 2020. However, the county appealed and the ruling was reversed. Stotts appealed in early August but the Employment Appeal Board upheld the denial of benefits. As of this airing, Stotts has not responded to Carroll Broadcasting’s requests for comment.