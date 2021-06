Bigger and more intense storms as the result of climate change, and erosion and flooding caused by the power of water, may not always be easy for people to visualize. Using a device known as Stream Table 101, eighth graders at Amherst Regional Middle School recently manipulated by hand a ground recycled plastic material to form rivers and streams and then quickly see how more significant weather events, with a warming planet, can alter the natural landscape and take out bridges and homes.