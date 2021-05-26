5 Wilson Rd, Mecklenburg, VA 23920

47.48 acres of OPPORTUNITY!!! Maintain the 6 year old fast growing Loblolly pines and harvest in 9 or 10 years for a profit. OR, build your dream home and keep the rest for hunting, ATVing, or wildlife. OR, put in a gravel road down the middle of the 800 foot road frontage and subdivide into 5 to 10 building lots. This property is only minutes from South Hill off I 85. The back border is Taylors Creek. This is the perfect place to get away from it all, peaceful and quiet. You are only limited by your imagination. Drive out and take a look. Call with questions.