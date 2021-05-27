Cancel
SEAL Team season 4 finale: Did Full Metal die? The aftermath

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SEAL Team season 4 finale on CBS wasted no time in administering some dramatic news: If Full Metal lived or died. Unfortunately, we can’t say that the episode presented all that much in the way of good news. Within the first twenty minutes, it was made clear that the beloved character didn’t pull through. His life was in jeopardy entering the episode and after hearing that, Jason and Bravo Team had to sift through the aftermath. This was not easy on any of them, given the camaraderie and close bond that they all form over time. They care for each other deeply, and we know that Hayes in general was learning to look after those close to him away from the job — in of course to doing so on deployment.

