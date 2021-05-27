Cancel
Cecil County, MD

Police investigate bomb threat at Cecil County Walmart

By Bryna Zumer
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKTON MD (WBFF) - Elkton police investigated a bomb threat made to the Elkton Walmart in Cecil County today. They said the FBI notified them of the threat. The investigation shut down Route 40 in the area. Police said as of about 9:30 p.m. no devices were found, and employees...

