Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

TNET: Sammy Watkins' cousin, another wide receiver, set to visit Clemson

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the youngest attendees at Dabo Swinney’s high school camp next week has a Clemson connection – he’s a cousin to former Tiger standout and current Baltimore Raven wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

www.tigernet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnet#American Football#Tnet#Tiger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 5/6: Ravens Have One of NFL's Most Improved Receiving Corps

Ravens Have One of NFL's Most Improved Receiving Corps. When General Manager Eric DeCosta expressed confidence in the Ravens' wide receivers during the team's pre-draft press conference, some assumed it indicated Baltimore wasn't going to address the position early in the draft. Of course, it wasn't an either/or situation. It's...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs think WR Cornell Powell can fill in where Sammy Watkins left off

The Kansas City Chiefs had an important void to fill during the 2021 NFL draft. While Sammy Watkins hadn’t been at his healthiest in 2020, his role within the Chiefs’ offense was vital in their success in seasons prior. After Watkins left Kansas City to join the Baltimore Ravens in free agency, the team knew they had to find a player to fill that void. They were unable to reel in any free agents, but they’d have another opportunity to find some in the 2021 NFL draft.
NFL247Sports

Ravens reveal plans for new elevated passing attack

The Baltimore Ravens have heard the outside noise regarding their passing unit. After finishing last among NFL passing offenses, the Ravens focused on adding talented receivers this offseason to support former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. The Ravens added NFL veteran Sammy Watkins in free agency. He is slated to become...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KC Chiefs remain top offense without Sammy Watkins’ replacement

Sammy Watkins leaves for Baltimore, but the Chiefs offense remains one of the best even without replacing him in 2021. Heading into the 2021 NFL offseason, one of the positional needs associated with the K.C. Chiefs was wide receiver. The discussions on how the team would replace Sammy Watkins started over a year ago. While most of us were expecting general manager Brett Veach to bring in a big name via free agency or the draft, the team decided it wasn’t as big of need as some of us thought.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes will provide enough offensive elevation for the KC Chiefs

Now that the K.C. Chiefs have (overly) attended to their concerns along the offensive line, the primary discussion around the state of the roster following the 2021 NFL Draft tends to look at wide receiver. Specifically, the Chiefs watched Sammy Watkins leave this offseason and chased a few potential replacements in free agency. However, the only official additions are either familiar faces brought back, role players fighting for a job, or unproven young players.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why Marquise Brown is going to have a Pro Bowl 2021 season

The Baltimore Ravens’ top receiver in the 2021 season is going to be a player they didn’t add this offseason. Marquise Brown is going to have a career year in the offense. There were two big winners of the 2021 NFL Draft class in terms of the Baltimore Ravens. First, Lamar Jackson got taken care of. Jackson. The Ravens added two receivers after signing Sammy Watkins before the draft. The offensive line also got tended to as well.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs rookie Cornell Powell: ‘I consider myself a playmaker’

The Kansas City Chiefs have welcomed a new No. 14 during rookie minicamp this weekend: wide receiver Cornell Powell. The number is fitting, as he was purposely drafted to replace the old No. 14 — Sammy Watkins, who signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs’ AFC rival Baltimore Ravens this offseason.
NFLkshb.com

Chiefs’ Cornell Powell not worried about being Sammy Watkins’ replacement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rookie mini-camp rolls on in Kansas City, offering first looks at the newest Chiefs and how they could contribute come Fall. Left with a sizable production hole following the departure of veteran wideout Sammy Watkins, General Manager Brett Veach went prospect shopping in the draft. Drafted...
NFLCBS Sports

81Kelvin Benjamin WR

Benjamin has signed with the Giants as a tight end, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Selected in the first round of the 2014 Draft as a wide receiver, the big-bodied Benjamin will switch positions in his return to the league. Benjamin scored 16 touchdowns in his first two years with the Panthers but struggled to keep his weight down and has been out of the league since 2018. If fellow offseason addition Kyle Rudolph (foot) isn't ready for Week 1, Benjamin could see increased opportunities for playing time behind enigmatic starter Evan Engram.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Who will be the odd man out in the Ravens’ wide receiver room?

During the early part of the 2021 offseason, it seemed like the Ravens were content or destined to do little at the wide receiver position. As high-octane free agent wideouts like Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Corey Davis signed elsewhere, the Ravens sat on their hands and struck out — much to the dismay of a receiver-thirsty fanbase.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens position battles: Devin Duvernay vs. Tylan Wallace

The one thing we know about the 2021 Baltimore Ravens is that the passing game will be much more equipped. The 2021 Ravens now have Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace, and Sammy Watkins joining the passing attack. Devin Duvernay and Tylan Wallace will both be on the team. They’re not on...
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens News 5/6: Roster Projection and more

How Will Ravens Offense Change With Added Playmakers? - Ryan Fowler. It’s more of a tribute to what Jackson is as a dual-threat quarterback, and the diversified skill set he offers for offensive coordinator Greg Roman to deploy. It’s not as if Roman is stuck on lining up in pistol—don’t forget that Jackson ran a pro-style drop back offense at Louisville—rather, it’s half bulldozer, half Lamborghini, in that the forward-thinking Roman is able to use Jackson in space as both a passer and thrower while accruing the necessary carries to the 212-pound bowling ball in Dobbins to take opposing defenses’ lunch money. With 2021 selections Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace now in the building, a progressing, more traditional style of offense—similar to Louisville—could be used to further create mismatches for Baltimore’s one-of-a-kind offense, and Jackson’s all-world skill set.
NFLBleacher Report

2021 Offseason Report Cards for Every NFL Team

Technically, we're not even halfway through the 2021 NFL offseason. But the reality is most of the work and/or damage has been done. The heart of free agency is behind us, as is the draft. And now, we have a pretty good idea of what each roster will look like come September.
College SportsScarlet Nation

Kickoff set for Georgia-Clemson

Tuesday, ESPN announced that the Sept. 4 season opener in Charlotte between Georgia and Clemson will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by ABC. The game, which will be played at Bank of American Stadium, even has a name. The Duke’s Mayo Classic will be part of a five-game early-season schedule featuring SEC teams against non-conference opponents.
NFLUSA Today

USA Today believes the Bears have a solid quarterback situation

There wasn’t a whole lot of confidence in the Chicago Bears’ quarterback room this offseason. After letting Mitchell Trubisky walk in free agency, Chicago added veteran Andy Dalton to serve as their starting quarterback with Nick Foles still on the roster. So it was safe to say no one was expecting much.
NFLtigernet.com

TNET: Former Clemson lineman signs rookie contract

The Cincinnati Bengals signed former Clemson offensive lineman Jackson Carman, the team's second-round draft pick, on Tuesday. Carman (6-5, 322) spent the last three seasons (2018-20), playing in 40 career games (27 starts), and in each of his three seasons helped Clemson to ACC titles and berths in Read Update »
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

TNET: Clemson-Georgia game time, TV announced

CLEMSON, S.C. — ESPN announced today that kickoff for Clemson’s season opener against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 4 has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The contest will air nationally on ABC. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte as part of the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Class Read Update »
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

TNET: No. 1-rated TE has Clemson in top group

A top-rated player at his position and his state has Clemson in his top group. Greer 2022 4-star tight end Jaleel Skinner announced the news Monday afternoon, also including Florida, Texas, Miami, Arizona State, LSU, Florida State, Alabama, Oregon and Oklahoma. Skinner announced a Clemson offer last Read Update »