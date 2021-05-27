Control Board issues notice on end of COVID-19 casino restrictions

Casinos in Atlantic City are finally catching up with the rest of gaming’s recovery. Last month they were only 3% off the 2019 pace. They grossed $213 million, a substantial improvement over April. Slot win was $158 million on 8% less handle, while tables won $53.5 million on 2% higher wagering volume. Borgata was a trifle unlucky, with table win down 6% and slots off 15% for a 7% overall decline. The Caesars Entertainment threesome slipped 13% but did fairly well at the tables, down only 2%, while slot win dropped 17%. Broken out by individual casino, Caesars Atlantic City held steady at -2% for $22.5 million, Harrah’s Resort slid 15% to $21.5 million and Tropicana Atlantic City stumbled 21% to $20 million. Borgata’s $49 million gross put it comfortably in first place but the only revenue-positive casinos were Hard Rock Atlantic City, vaulting 22% to $35 million and Ocean Resort, rocketing 51% to $24.5 million (a higher gross than any Caesars property, it should be noted). Resorts Atlantic City hung in there pretty well, down 5% to $15.5 million, while Bally’s Atlantic City skidded 21% to $12 million (to its credit, new management acknowledges that the place needs a refit) and Golden Nugget shed 23% but stayed out of last place with $13 million.