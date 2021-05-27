Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Control Board issues notice on end of COVID-19 casino restrictions

By Richard N. Velotta
reviewjournal.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nevada Gaming Control Board made it official Wednesday: All restrictions related to COVID-19 mitigation protocols in casinos come to an end when the clock strikes midnight at the end of Monday. In a notice to gaming licensees, Gaming Control Board Chairman Brin Gibson said, “Each licensee shall comply with...

www.reviewjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
State
Massachusetts State
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Gaming#Covid#Covid#Enforcement Division#The Control Board#Wynn Resorts Ltd#Mgm Resorts International#The Gaming Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Health
News Break
Casinos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Sacramento, CAPine Tree

Standards Board Readopts Revised Cal/OSHA COVID-19 Standards. Will Revisit Mask Mask Issue

Sacramento, CA…The Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board on June 3 readopted Cal/OSHA’s revised COVID-19 prevention emergency temporary standards. Last year, the Board adopted health and safety standards to protect workers from COVID-19. The standards did not consider vaccinations and required testing, quarantining, masking and more to protect workers from COVID-19.
Nevada Statecdcgamingreports.com

Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen

Despite the state’s full reopening on June 1, several Nevada casinos remain closed. Some won’t reopen for at least another year. Others have closed their doors for good. As of June 1, Gov. Steve Sisolak gave Nevada the green light to remove capacity limits and social distancing requirements. Las Vegas casinos had been operating under capacity restrictions since reopening last summer. But even as masks come off, doctors administer hundreds more vaccines a day and tourists come from across the world, some gaming houses are still getting their bearings.
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Draft rules for sports betting under review in Arizona

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents PGA Tour) When legal sports books open in Arizona this year, gamblers who owe child support or court fines and win big are likely to have their money garnished to pay their debts to the state. The so-called “debt setoff” is among 13 pages of...
GamblingGamingToday

Public Comment Sought For Arizona Sports Betting Rules

Arizona is checking off boxes for a tentative sports betting launch for the Dallas-Tampa Bay NFL Kickoff game on Sept. 9. With legalization and federal approval of an amended compact ticked off the list, approval of regulations is next — but not before the public has its say. Two virtual...
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasadvisor.com

Atlantic City casinos rebound; Slow thaw in Massachusetts

Casinos in Atlantic City are finally catching up with the rest of gaming’s recovery. Last month they were only 3% off the 2019 pace. They grossed $213 million, a substantial improvement over April. Slot win was $158 million on 8% less handle, while tables won $53.5 million on 2% higher wagering volume. Borgata was a trifle unlucky, with table win down 6% and slots off 15% for a 7% overall decline. The Caesars Entertainment threesome slipped 13% but did fairly well at the tables, down only 2%, while slot win dropped 17%. Broken out by individual casino, Caesars Atlantic City held steady at -2% for $22.5 million, Harrah’s Resort slid 15% to $21.5 million and Tropicana Atlantic City stumbled 21% to $20 million. Borgata’s $49 million gross put it comfortably in first place but the only revenue-positive casinos were Hard Rock Atlantic City, vaulting 22% to $35 million and Ocean Resort, rocketing 51% to $24.5 million (a higher gross than any Caesars property, it should be noted). Resorts Atlantic City hung in there pretty well, down 5% to $15.5 million, while Bally’s Atlantic City skidded 21% to $12 million (to its credit, new management acknowledges that the place needs a refit) and Golden Nugget shed 23% but stayed out of last place with $13 million.
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Oddin appoints former NGCB chairwoman Becky Harris as advisor

Prague-based eSports betting provider Oddin has named former Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) chair Becky Harris as an advisor. Harris is currently a Distinguished Fellow in Gaming and Leadership with the International Gaming Institute at UNLV in Nevada, having finished her term as chairwoman of the NGCB in 2019. She was the first woman to hold that position, guiding the board through the repeal of PASPA, the emergence of sports betting across the United States, and various Wire Act issues.
Las Vegas, NVcasinocitytimes.com

Ask the Slot Expert: A Tale of Two Vegases

City of Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman was on GMA 3 last week to proclaim that Las Vegas is fully open again and it is back. There were plenty of shots of the strip and the Welcome to Las Vegas sign during the segment. Co-host T.J. Holmes said something like "Can't wait to see you in person on the strip" at the end of the segment.
Gamblingcasino.org

New Jersey iGaming Easily Offsets Land-Based Casino Losses in May

New Jersey’s gaming industry continues to grow post-pandemic. Gross gaming revenue (GGR) last month from land-based and online operations totaled more than $374.2 million. That’s a 35 percent gain in May 2019, when the industry won $276.7 million from gamblers across all verticals. That’s the good news. What’s concerning is...
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasadvisor.com

Question of the Day - 17 June 2021

Why are hotel rooms up to three times more expensive now than before the pandemic?. And: First trip back to Vegas since the shutdown and I couldn't BELIEVE how high the table minimums are. What the hell is going on?. And: What is your opinion regarding the ongoing player perk...
Pennsylvania Statepennsylvanianewstoday.com

Pennsylvania sportsbook slumps in May but passes $ 5 billion bet

Pennsylvania Sports Book The expected spring slump continued.Bet PA Sports Better $ 447.5 million According to in May Announced numbers By Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board..that is 6% decrease With handle from April. PA sports book reported $ 37.4 million In revenue $ 1.4 million It will increase from last month.
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

New Jersey betting and gaming revenue soars to $374.2m in May

New Jersey’s licensed betting and gaming operators saw total gaming revenue soar by 290 per cent to $374.2m in May, as casino win and sports betting revenue in the comparable period last year was negatively impacted by Covid-19. Land-based casino win amounted to $213.1m in May, comprising $157.8m from slot...
Gamblingcasino.org

Massachusetts Casinos Post Record Revenue, Gaming Win Totals Nearly $87M

Massachusetts casinos posted a new all-time record revenue month in May. The three casinos collectively won nearly $87 million from gamblers. Prior to May 2021, the state casinos’ best mark came just prior to the pandemic. February 2020 gross gaming revenue (GGR) came in at $85.8 million. Despite operating under...
StocksWKRB News

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Alexis Herman Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
GamblingGamingToday

US Mobile Sports Betting Revenue Roundup: May 2021

Online sports betting in the US continues on a record-setting pace for 2021. Major sports around the world were back on a full schedule in May 2021, a sharp contrast to the sports betting landscape from 12 months earlier. The NBA Playoffs bolstered somewhat surprising mobile betting numbers in May....
GamblingNJBIZ

NJ casinos see April-May surge in activity amid reopenings

With New Jersey’s casinos reopening ahead of Memorial Day in May, its nine brick and mortar gambling establishments reported soaring profits between the months of April and May, according to state gaming regulators. The numbers released June 16 by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show casinos faring better...