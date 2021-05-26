Central High School Class of '21
Central High School will hold commencement at 6:30 p.m. on May 27 at Riverside Park. Rain date is May 28. Cyrus Adams, Kira Altomari, Grant Amundson, Christopher Andelin, Kendra Arendt, Lydia Arentz, Martin Backstrand, Evan Baines, Mekenzie Banasik, Austin Beitlich, Lillian Bendel, Lewis Bingol, Kohl Blanco, Sophia Bodoh, Lindsay Boland, Zachary Bouchard, Aaliyah Bowman, Mackenzie Breidel, Lily Brekke, Alissa Brown, Natasha Brown, Paul Brown, Matthew Bryant, Nicolas Bujan, Isabella Burelbach, Christopher Carlson, Makayla Carney, Amarion Carter, Gavin Christianson, Maximilian Clark, Hailey Constanti.www.winonadailynews.com