"Sylvia" presented by Hampton Theatre Company

 2021-05-27

12:00 am - Thurs & Fri 7:00, Sat 2:00 & 8:00, Sun 2:30. “Sylvia,” a sassy stray dog is brought home from Central Park and becomes a major bone of contention for Greg and Kate. A street-smart mixture of (possibly) Lab and poodle, Sylvia offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and middle age. While Kate considers Sylvia a rival for Greg’s affection, Sylvia sees Kate as clueless about the bond between man and dog. “Sylvia" runs at the Quogue Community Hall from May 27 to June 13, Thursdays and Fridays at 7, Saturdays at 2:30 and 8, and Sundays at 2:30. Visit www.hamptontheatre.org, or call 1-631-653-8955.

