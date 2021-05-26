Cancel
Senior Bowl and NFL to host HBCU Combine

By Donald Hunt Tribune Staff Writer
phillytrib.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senior Bowl along with the National Football League, will host the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Combine in Mobile, AL. Select players from the four Black college sports conferences - Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and other HBCUs will be invited to participate in the event.

