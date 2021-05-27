Detroit Tigers RHP José Ureña leaves vs. Indians with forearm cramping

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox 6/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Detroit Tigers (23-33) will challenge the Chicago White Sox (34-22) in the AL Central 4-game showdown at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 8:10 AM ET. Detroit just split a short two-game set versus the Milwaukee Brewers after winning the finale at 10-7 on Tuesday. In the opening match of a series against the Chicago White Sox, the Detroit Tigers scored only one run on five hits in a 1-4 loss on Thursday. Starting Pitcher Casey Mize allowed five hits and three earned runs with no walk granted while striking out six Chicago batters in pitching for 7.0 innings. 2B Willi Castro acquired a one-run score on one hit with an RBI for Detroit in the loss. Left Fielder Robbie Grossman, 3B Jeimer Candelario, Shortstop Niko Goodrum, and Center Fielder Akil Baddoo drove one hit each in the losing effort for the Tigers.