Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Detroit Tigers RHP José Ureña leaves vs. Indians with forearm cramping

By Michael Whitaker
Posted by 
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Detroit Tigers are aiming to get back into the win column tonight against the Cleveland Indians, and they’ll have to continue without their starting pitcher. José Ureña left tonight’s start against Cleveland with forearm cramping:. Ureña pitched 5.2 innings while surrendering three hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

detroitsportsnation.com
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Ureña
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhp#The Detroit Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdailymagazine.news

Detroit Tigers put starter Spencer Turnbull on injured list with right forearm strain

The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Spencer Turnbull, who leads the starting rotation with a 2.88 ERA, on the 10-day injured list Saturday morning. Turnbull, 28, was diagnosed with a right forearm strain. The Tigers removed him from Friday's 9-8 loss to the Chicago White Sox after the fourth inning, which is when Turnbull reported tightness in his forearm to athletic trainer Doug Teter and manager AJ Hinch.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: An ode to Jacoby Jones

The Detroit Tigers recently designated JaCoby Jones for assignment. We look back at his career in Detroit and the memories he provided to me as a fan. In one of the final moves by David Dombrowski made as Detroit Tigers GM, on July 15, 2015, he traded Joakim Soria to the Pittsburgh Pirates for JaCoby Jones, who was playing the infield for the Altoona Curve.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Tigers’ Turnbull exits with right forearm tightness

CHICAGO — Detroit Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull left Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after the fourth inning because of tightness in his right forearm. Turnbull won a 12-pitch battle with Yermín Mercedes to end the fourth, getting him to swing and miss at a fastball. Kyle Funkhouser replaced him in the fifth.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox 6/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox 6/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Detroit Tigers (23-33) will challenge the Chicago White Sox (34-22) in the AL Central 4-game showdown at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 8:10 AM ET. Detroit just split a short two-game set versus the Milwaukee Brewers after winning the finale at 10-7 on Tuesday. In the opening match of a series against the Chicago White Sox, the Detroit Tigers scored only one run on five hits in a 1-4 loss on Thursday. Starting Pitcher Casey Mize allowed five hits and three earned runs with no walk granted while striking out six Chicago batters in pitching for 7.0 innings. 2B Willi Castro acquired a one-run score on one hit with an RBI for Detroit in the loss. Left Fielder Robbie Grossman, 3B Jeimer Candelario, Shortstop Niko Goodrum, and Center Fielder Akil Baddoo drove one hit each in the losing effort for the Tigers.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: No structural damage to forearm

Manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday that Turnbull's right forearm is structurally sound after the 28-year-old underwent further medical evaluations, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. "It's muscular in nature," Hinch said of Turnbull's injury. "He does have inflammation he's got to deal with, but we were very happy with the initial diagnosis."
MLBsanjosesun.com

Tigers put RHP Spencer Turnbull (forearm strain) on IL

The Detroit Tigers placed right-handed starter Spencer Turnbull on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right forearm strain. Turnbull started Friday's 9-8 loss to the Chicago White Sox. When he entered the dugout after the fourth inning, he reported the injury to the team trainer and was pulled from the game. He gave up one run on two hits and struck out four.
MLBdailymagazine.news

Detroit Tigers game vs. Seattle Mariners: Time, starting pitchers, more info

The FBI is assisting Detroit police with an investigation. Residents whose loved ones are being unearthed called it a "nightmare." The Detroit Tigers have reliever Michael Fulmer and starter Spencer Turnbull on the 10-day injured list. Here's what the organization knows so far. Sports/Football. 2021-06-08 17:20:19Z. While most Detroit fans...
MLBdailymagazine.news

Detroit Tigers game score vs. Chicago White Sox: How to watch tonight's game

Detroit Tigers (23-33) vs. Chicago White Sox (34-22) Where: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Want to bet the game? Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. First-pitch weather forecast: Sunny, 83 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull (4-2, 2.93...
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers place RHP Michael Fulmer on 10-day IL with shoulder injury

CHICAGO -- — The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Michael Fulmer on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder strain. The 28-year-old Fulmer hasn't appeared in a big league game since May 30, and the IL move was made retroactive to Thursday. “We're very cognizant of his injury history...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull departs vs. White Sox with forearm tightness

The Detroit Tigers lost starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull tonight after just 56 pitches in four innings of work against the Chicago White Sox. Turnbull departed the game following a 12-pitch duel against Chicago’s Yermin Mercedes. He was then seen talking to Tigers head athletic trainer Doug Teter in the dugout, and was soon ruled out for the remainder of the contest with forearm tightness:
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Chicago White Sox: Haase playing LF, Castro at 2B

Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Chicago, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at second base, Jonathan Schoop, Guaranteed Rate Field, Lucas Giolito, Jeimer Candelario, Eric Haase. When: 2:10 p.m. Where: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Want to bet the game? Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.
MLBBless You Boys

Detroit vs. Seattle Preview: Casey Mize looks to lead the Tigers to a series win

It remains a bit of a mystery how they’re managing this—thanks Eric Haase—but your Detroit Tigers continue to play respectable baseball. Obviously the starting pitching has been the biggest contributing factor, and that is going to be tested with Spencer Turnbull out and Jose Ureña just returned from an injured list stint of his own. Fortunately, the Tigers rookies have been up to the task.
MLBAlpena News

Detroit Tigers fall in 11 innings, 9-6, vs. Mariners on Wednesday

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Fraley made a game-saving catch in the ninth inning, then drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th to lead the Seattle Mariners over the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Wednesday night. Fraley robbed Isaac Paredes of a game-ending homer with one out in the ninth, reaching...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/9/2021

Seattle Mariners (30-31) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-35) June 9, 2021 7:10 pm EDT. The Line: Detroit Tigers -125 / Seattle Mariners +115; Over/Under: -8.5 (Click here for latest betting odds) The Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers meet Wednesday in MLB action from Comerica Park. This will be the second...