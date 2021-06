San Andreas, CA – When PG&E called for a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) say it zapped some of its facilities. One, in particular, the Hunters Water Treatment Plant in Avery was forced to curb its water pumping systems due to a 29-year-old 270kw generator not being able to take the load. Specifically, CCWD detailed that the “generator could not run all of the pumping systems at the plant at one time. This has become an escalated challenge and concern in recent years due to increased PSPS outage events in the area.”