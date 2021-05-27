Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Libby-Jane Charleston

Carnival Cruise Line plans for a possible July restart in the U.S. on select ships.

Posted by 
Libby-Jane Charleston
Libby-Jane Charleston
 22 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wdq0S_0aCdKa0E00
Carnival VistaCarnival Cruise Line

In exciting news for cruise lovers, Carnival Cruise Line has notified its guests and travel advisor partners of cancellations for additional sailings as it works toward plans for a possible July restart in the U.S. on select ships.

Carnival hopes to begin operating sailings on three ships from Florida and Texas, including Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze from Galveston, and Carnival Horizon from Miami. 

However, if Carnival can find a solution to allow cruise ships to visit Alaska, Carnival Miracle will assume some of Carnival Freedom’s departures from Seattle.

Given that there is still some uncertainty in the ability to operate these cruises, guests booked on those sailings who wish to make alternate summer vacation plans may cancel without penalty by May 31, 2021 and receive a full refund.  

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHf1H_0aCdKa0E00
Fun aboard Carnival VistaCarnival Cruise Line

The company is cancelling sailings on all other ships through July 30, 2021.   Guests whose cruises are cancelled are eligible for a future cruise credit (FCC) and onboard credit (OBC) or a full refund.  

“We continue to have constructive discussions with the CDC but still have many questions that remain unanswered.  We are working diligently to resume sailing in the U.S. and meet the CDC guidelines,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9trY_0aCdKa0E00
Carnival HorizonCarnival Cruise Line

 “We sincerely appreciate the continued patience and understanding of our guests and travel advisor partners and will share additional information as quickly as we can.”

In other Carnival news, Carnival Splendor’s pause out of Sydney, Australia has been extended another month, as it cancelled sailings from Aug. 19 to Sept. 17, 2021.

Libby-Jane Charleston

Libby-Jane Charleston

8K+
Followers
208
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

I'm a journalist and author writing across a wide range of topics, including travel, history, business/startups, relationships, beauty & fashion, British royal history, & local stories concerning Charleston, S.C (where I have a long family history on my father's side) Former HuffPost Assoc Ed, ABC TV, ATV Beijing correspondent and many more. Author of "Fatal Females." Mother of three boys: I will love them until the Statue of Liberty sits down.

 https://www.libbyjanecharleston.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Duffy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Cruise Line#Cruise Ships#Carnival Horizon#Carnival Miracle#Carnival Freedom#Fcc#Obc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Sydney
Related
EconomyDark Reading

Carnival Cruise Line Reports Security Breach

The cruise ship operator says the incident affected employee and guest data. Cruise ship operator Carnival Corp. said this week it recently detected a breach of its systems and as a result, data belonging to customers and employees may have been exposed. According to multiple news reports, Carnival detected the...
Boats & Watercraftsk1047.com

First Cruise Ship Since 2019

Some of us would sell our first born to escape on a cruise ship to sail the seven seas! We need a well deserved break, from a rough 2020…lol, just joking about the first born. I swear since 2020 my humor has gotten extremely dark! I did get excited when hearing about Haines and Skagway sailing since 2019. The Upper Lynn Canal communities in Alaska welcomed their first cruise ship since 2019. Although the vessel holds 175 folks, only 80 passengers were aboard this relatively small American constellation as they spent Friday in Skagway, then Saturday touring Haines. I wanna go, don’t you?
California Statenewsverses.com

Princess Cruises To Restart US Sailings From Florida, California

Princess Cruises has simply introduced its plans to return to U.S. service with sailings beginning this fall out of Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Fort Lauderdale. The cruise line’s post-pandemic operations are being fastidiously laid out by means of collaboration with authorities officers and in accordance with evolving steering from the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC).
Boats & Watercraftscruisehive.com

Bookings Open for Two MSC Cruise Ships Restarting U.S. Sailings

We already know MSC Cruises is restarting operations in the U.S., but now those sailings for MSC Meraviglia out of Miami and MSC Divina out of Port Canaveral are open to book. This will be the first time the cruise lines will sail from the U.S. since suspensions first started in March 2020. It does come as MSC has already resumed limited cruises in Europe and the UK.
Worldnewsfinale.com

Fresh push for plan to restart cruising in Australia

A cruise company is fighting Canberra to have the industry kickstarted in Australia. President of Carnival Australia and P&O Sture Myrmell joined groups affected by the ban after it was extended last week to September 17. Produce growers, travel agents, tour operators, marine engineering services and entertainers have said they...
Lifestylecruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Makes Changes for Platinum and Diamond Guests

Carnival Cruise Line releases some changes that impact Platinum and Diamond guests booked on the initial cruises this summer just for the month of July. Now that Carnival cruise ships will resume operations in the summer, the cruise line has released some details on the online check-in procedures and priority access during the cruise. There are also some changes to how Very Important Fun Person Club (VIFP) benefits are done to make sure guests and crew remain protected.
Public HealthHouston Chronicle

Of Course Royal Caribbean's First "Test" Cruise Had a COVID Outbreak

Last month, Royal Caribbean became the first cruise line to secure approval from the CDC to begin performing test sails in advance of the summer season. This week, that test — and the Odyssey of the Seas’ inaugural sail, originally slated for July 3 — was postponed after eight crew members tested positive for COVID.
Boats & Watercraftsmaritime-executive.com

Eight Crew with COVID Causes Royal Caribbean Ship to Delay Sailing

The same week that Royal Caribbean International is marking its return to North American cruising, the company announced that it is also delaying the maiden voyage of its newest cruise ship for a month after crew members aboard the vessel tested positive for COVID-19. Eight crew members tested positive for the virus as part of routine testing aboard the 169,000 gross ton Odyssey of the Seas, which recently arrived in the United States.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Royal Caribbean names 1st LNG-powered ship Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean named the first of three planned ships in a new class for the line powered by liquefied natural gas, going with Icon of the Seas. The new class of ships had already been for several years referred to as the Icon class, so the first ship’s name was not too much of a surprise. In a ceremony Monday at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO ...
Galveston, TXMotley Fool

More Carnival Cruises Announced for Vaccinated Travelers

Anxious to get out to the open seas? Most cruise lines require that you be vaccinated. Whether you missed your annual cruise experience in 2020 or are saving credit card travel points to pay for your first time at sea, Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed plans to resume cruises from Galveston, Texas in July. The one catch? All passengers must be fully vaccinated 14 days or more prior to the start of their voyage.
Boston, MAhbs.edu

Cruising in Crisis: How Carnival Is Riding Out the COVID-19 Storm

COVID-19 has devastated the cruise industry, but one company may emerge stronger: Carnival. A case study by Stuart Gilson reveals how the cruising juggernaut is navigating the pandemic. On February 1, 2020, a passenger who had been on Carnival’s Diamond Princess ship docked in Japan tested positive for the COVID-19...
Public Healththe Royal Gazette

Royal Caribbean cruises scrapped because of strict Island Covid-19 rules

Royal Caribbean International scrapped plans to send cruise ships to Bermuda this summer because of the Government’s insistence that all passengers had to be vaccinated, it was revealed yesterday. Lawrence Scott, the transport minister, said that other destinations only required a proportion of passengers to be vaccinated, which made them...
IndustryTravel Weekly

Carnival Cruise Line to rejoin Tipto

Carnival Cruise Line is to rejoin trade marketing body Tipto after a two year gap. The cruise line will join in September, at the start of Tipto’s 23rd year of trading as it looks to engage with more UK agents as travel begins to recover from the impact of Covid-19.
EconomyOrlando Sentinel

Royal Caribbean gets first ship back to work from Bahamas; U.S. sailings on tap

One down, several to go. Royal Caribbean got back to business in North America for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut the cruise industry down in March 2020. While the cruise line has already been at work in both Asia and Europe, the Adventure of the Seas sailed out of Nassau, Bahamas on Saturday to mark Royal’s first venture back to business in the Western Hemisphere.