Flash Flood Warning issued for Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hitchcock The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Hitchcock County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 245 AM CDT Thursday. * At 843 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Culbertson and Palisade. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED