Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FRONTIER...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHEASTERN HAYES COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 842 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles north of McCook, moving northeast at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Curtis, Eustis, Moorefield, Stockville, Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, Maywood, Quick, Willow View Campground, Freedom, Orafino, Bluegill Haven Campground, Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area and Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 50. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska.