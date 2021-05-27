Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Red Willow A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL DECATUR AND SOUTHEASTERN RED WILLOW COUNTIES At 842 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Danbury, or 14 miles southeast of McCook, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Danbury and Lebanon. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH