Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT / 11 PM CDT TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions are expected to improve toward late morning on Thursday.