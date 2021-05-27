Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adair County, KY

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Hart; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Nelson; Nicholas; Ohio; Oldham; Russell; Scott; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Warren; Washington; Woodford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT / 11 PM CDT TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions are expected to improve toward late morning on Thursday.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bourbon County, KY
County
Clinton County, KY
County
Clark County, KY
County
Scott County, KY
County
Hardin County, KY
County
Larue County, KY
City
Cumberland, KY
City
Grayson, KY
County
Shelby County, KY
County
Hancock County, KY
City
Allen City, KY
County
Barren County, KY
County
Cumberland County, KY
County
Spencer County, KY
County
Allen County, KY
County
Taylor County, KY
City
Butler, KY
County
Washington County, KY
County
Madison County, KY
County
Russell County, KY
County
Marion County, KY
County
Woodford County, KY
County
Casey County, KY
County
Breckinridge County, KY
County
Simpson County, KY
County
Grayson County, KY
County
Franklin County, KY
County
Anderson County, KY
City
Hardin, KY
County
Monroe County, KY
County
Nicholas County, KY
County
Trimble County, KY
County
Garrard County, KY
County
Jefferson County, KY
County
Harrison County, KY
County
Ohio County, KY
State
Ohio State
City
Marion, KY
County
Bullitt County, KY
County
Nelson County, KY
County
Metcalfe County, KY
County
Green County, KY
County
Warren County, KY
County
Lincoln County, KY
County
Jessamine County, KY
County
Adair County, KY
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
County
Butler County, KY
County
Oldham County, KY
County
Boyle County, KY
County
Hart County, KY
County
Edmonson County, KY
County
Logan County, KY
City
Old Washington, KY
County
Fayette County, KY
County
Mercer County, KY
County
Henry County, KY
County
Meade County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dense Fog Advisory#Bullitt#Green#Lincoln#Russell Scott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
NWS
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden: 'Not my intent' to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package

President Biden on Saturday sought to clarify remarks that he made earlier this week regarding a bipartisan deal and a potential, larger reconciliation package on infrastructure amid backlash from both progressive and Republican lawmakers. Biden had said on Thursday that he would not sign a bipartisan deal on infrastructure unless...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams Harris over southern border trip

Former President Trump criticized Vice President Harris's recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border at his first post-presidential rally on Saturday, claiming she made the trip because he announced he was visiting the area. “Kamala Harris , your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...