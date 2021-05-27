Tornado Warning issued for Hale, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hale; Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Hale County in northwestern Texas East central Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 843 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cotton Center, or 12 miles west of Hale Center, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Hale Center and Cotton Center. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.50IN