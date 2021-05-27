Severe Weather Statement issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McPherson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MCPHERSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning was moving out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm and heavy rainfall. A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 930 pm for eastern McPherson county, including the city of McPherson. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Kansas.