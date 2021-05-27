Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Reeves County Plains, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Pecos; Reeves County Plains; Ward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL PECOS...EAST CENTRAL REEVES...SOUTHEASTERN WARD AND SOUTHWESTERN CRANE COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 843 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grandfalls, or 19 miles south of Monahans, moving east at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Grandfalls, Royalty, Coyanosa, B F Goodrich Testing Track and Imperial Reservoir.