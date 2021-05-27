Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lipscomb, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lipscomb; Ochiltree The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Beaver County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma Northern Lipscomb County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Ochiltree County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 842 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Booker, or 12 miles east of Perryton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Booker, Follett and Darrouzett. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH