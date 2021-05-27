Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Castro; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Castro County in the panhandle of Texas Northwestern Swisher County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 1245 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Happy. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...3-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR