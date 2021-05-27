Severe Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Frontier; Hayes THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FRONTIER AND SOUTHEASTERN HAYES COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service North Platte.