Congratulations to KLER’s Maniac Pizza Factory Player of the Game winners: Silas Naranjo and Steven Bradbury!. Monday’s two baseball games were polar opposites-- Orofino was rolling at the plate against St. Maries, and one of the shining stars of the opener was Silas Naranjo, who went 2 for 2 with an impressive triple over the head of the Lumberjacks center fielder. He also drew a walk in the 3rd and scored twice, helping the Maniacs to a 15-3 rout of St. Maries.