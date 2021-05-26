newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

THROUGH THE LENS: Black Women Rule 2021 Americana Honors & Awards Nominations

By Amos Perrine
No Depression
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Native Daughters - Americana Honors & Awards 2021 Nominee for Duo/Group - Photo by Amos Perrine. The Americana Honors & Awards nomination process must have been especially difficult this year, as the Americana Music Association’s 3,000 members (of which I am one) had to consider projects released during the usual eligibility period — April 1 through March 31 — of a most unusual year. While there were quite a lot of outstanding records released, there were practically no live in-person performances during those COVID-19-ravaged twelve months. It’s never been said in so many words, but having been around Americana music, AMA members, and fans, it is my considered assessment that the awards’ recipients are generally backed by their live performance track record. After all, only two of the six award categories are for recorded music.

www.nodepression.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
Tanya Blount
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
David Rawlings
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Margo Price
Person
Rhiannon Giddens
Person
Gillian Welch
Person
John Prine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#War#Grammy Nominations#Live Performances#Winning Records#Duo Group Photo#Oladokun#Ibma#Black Pumas#Individual Awards#Nominees#Outstanding Records#Music Legends#Nashville#Online Performances#Instrumentalist#Recorded Music#Talent#Ama Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
The Boot

2021 CMT Music Awards Nominees Announced

Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert lead the list of 2021 CMT Music Awards nominees. The network announced the full list of nominations for this year's awards show on Thursday morning (May 13). Morris and Lambert each earned four 2021 CMT Music Awards nominations: Both are nominated in Video of the...
Nashville, TNUS News and World Report

Jason Isbell, Amythyst Kiah Lead Americana Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Amythyst Kiah are both up for three nominations at this year's Americana Honors and Awards show, which will resume in-person after the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year's awards ceremony. Nominees were announced on Wednesday for the Sept. 22 show in...
Worldthebrag.com

Australian Women In Music Awards nominations open for 2021

Get the latest music industry news, insights, and updates straight to your inbox. The Australian Women in Music Awards (AWMA) are finally set to return to Brisbane in October, and online nominations are now officially open for the 2021 awards. The Australian Women in Music Awards event aims to highlight...
Nashville, TNwmot.org

Americana Nominations For Isbell, Kiah and Newcomers As Show Returns To The Ryman

The 20th annual Americana Honors & Awards will make a cathartic, emotional return to the Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 22, following a pandemic year when winners of the 19th set of prizes enjoyed no ceremony at all. This Fall’s contenders include some of the format’s superstars and supergroups, plus some exciting newcomers, with Jason Isbell an Amythyst Kiah leading the field of nominees.
Musicktmoradio.com

2021 CMT Music Awards: Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris lead the nominations

The 2021 CMT Music Awards nominees were announced yesterday, with Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris leading the nominations with four nods each. Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, and Little Big Town also earned three nominations each. Ballerini is co-hosting the CMT Awards for the first time, along with Kane...
Musicweisradio.com

‘Still Woman Enough’: Loretta Lynn lands in Billboard’s Top 10 Country Albums for the 42nd time

Loretta Lynn’s Still Woman Enough debuts in the number-nine spot on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, according to the ranking dated April 3. That marks the 88-year-old country legend’s 42nd top-10 entry on the chart. That feat’s been bested only by Willie Nelson, who has 53 top-10 albums under his belt, and Dolly Parton, who has 46. Still Woman Enough is Loretta’s 46th solo studio album overall.
MusicRegister Citizen

Mickey Guyton, Gladys Knight to Sing Together at 2021 CMT Music Awards

On Tuesday, CMT announced the first group of performers for the 2021 CMT Music Awards, set to air Wednesday, June 9th, at 8 p.m. ET on the cable network. The initial lineup includes a handful of all-star collaborative performances that pair contemporary country artists with musical legends and new faces alike. Those include multiple nominee Mickey Guyton singing with soul/R&B icon Gladys Knight, duo Brothers Osborne joining their “Burning Man” collaborator Dierks Bentley, and Maren Morris with her “Line by Line” duet partner JP Saxe. Also performing at this year’s awards will be Miranda Lambert with her Marfa Tapes cohorts Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, plus Luke Combs, and Chris Stapleton. Additional performers will be announced soon.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Morgan Wallen's award eligibility limited by CMA board

Country singer Morgan Wallen will be eligible for multiple awards at this year’s CMA Awards but not the show’s top prize, a sign of the continuing fallout after he was caught on camera using a racial slur. The Country Music Association's Board of Directors voted that Wallen will not be...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

The 10 Best Don Williams Songs, Ranked

While a lot of classic male country singers' voices are judged positively for their similarity to Jimmie Rodgers, Ernest Tubb, or fellow "Amanda" singer Waylon Jennings, the late Don Williams simply sounds like Don Williams. The stocky Texas native, known for years as the Gentle Giant, added to the list of definitive vocalists with his smooth bass-baritone delivery.
CelebritiesCMT

Collaborations Highlight Newly Announced Performances At 2021 CMT Music Awards

In just-announced news, the 2021 CMT Music Awards will spotlight music’s biggest hitmakers and all-star nominees alongside the next generation of country superstars. First-time performances and never-before-seen crossover collaborations between country music favorites and upstarts will include the following:. – BRELAND and Mickey Guyton (“Female Video of the Year,” “Breakthrough...
Anderson, INpendletontimespost.com

Area songwriter nominated for award

ANDERSON — Songwriter Steve Wallace is a Songwriter Achievement award nominee for the Seventh Annual Josie Music Awards, set for Sept.17-18 at the Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. He was nominated for his song “Anderson Speedway.”. Wallace has been a songwriter for 41 years, and during that time...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: George Jones Honored With Pioneer Award at 28th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in 1993

When it comes to singers, you don’t get much better than George Jones. If you needed any proof of that, just about every country music legend looked up to him. Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Alan Jackson, and countless other stars have all heaped praises upon ol’ Possum. There’s no denying that he was one of the best singers to ever step behind a microphone. In fact, before he passed away, many called him the greatest living country singer. Many others would say that only part of that has changed since his passing.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

PBS to Air 6-Part Series, ‘Icon: Music Through the Lens’

Icon: Music Through the Lens, a new six-part series that exposes the eye-opening, thrilling world of live music photography. Icon follows the lives and wild experiences of the artists who documented popular music in images. The series will run on Fridays, July 16 to August 13 at 9 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video app. Watch the trailer below.
MusicPage Six

Music insider to ‘expose’ country music ‘hypocrites’ in new book

Country music should be shaking in its cowboy boots!. A former Atlantic Records exec who penned a tell-all about rampant sexism in the music biz has set her sights on Nashville — the epicenter of the booming country music industry. Dorothy Carvello — who started out as music mogul Ahmet...
MusicPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Introducing the Secret History of Country Music Podcast

It’s not just history — it’s the secret history of country music’s biggest stars, songs and most notorious outlaws, now as a podcast!. After three dozen video episodes, the Secret History of Country Music series is expanding with the Secret History of Country Music podcast. The introductory episode is live now, but Season 1 officially begins on Monday (May 24) with a look at how Blake Shelton scored a pretty plum gig on NBC's The Voice. It wasn't just good looks and good luck.
MinoritiesGreenwichTime

Brothers Osborne to Perform at Streaming Concert for Love and Acceptance

Ty Herndon and CMT have partnered again for the 2021 edition of the Concert for Love and Acceptance, which will take place at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, June 30th. The annual event to support the LGBTQ community will stream online on CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channels, along with the website for Herndon’s Foundation for Love and Acceptance.