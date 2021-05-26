Cancel
Hancock County, IN

Elam breaks stolen base record during wins over Eastern Hancock

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe varsity baseball team ended a seven-game losing streak by taking two from Eastern Hancock (5-14) on Saturday, 7-5 and 13-5. The Bruins fell behind early in game one, 1-0. In the bottom half of the first, Ethan Morris led off with a double and scored on a Landon Roger sac fly to tie it. The Royals scored one in the third, fourth and fifth innings to take a 4-1 lead before the Bruins rallied for three in the bottom half of the fifth to tie it at five. Nate Limle led the inning with a single. Taylor Glawson followed with a walk. Eli Martin put down a perfect base hit bunt to load the bases with no outs. After Ethan Morris grounded into a fielder’s choice scoring Limle, one out later Landon Rogers singled in a run and Dane Baker followed with an RBI double to tie the game at 4-4.

