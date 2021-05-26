At the Rex: Cruella, showing Friday, May 28 through Thursday, June 10

When it comes to big show-stopping performances, they can really make or break a movie. For actors, though, they are usually the most fun because they really get to let loose and go crazy in ways that they usually aren't able to. When it comes to Cruella, the leading role was absolutely something that star Emma Stone could really go over the top with. Stone was asked during the virtual junket for the movie which role she liked playing more; the more timid Estella or, the more over the top Cruella. Stone went on to say that she has one of those faces that really expressive and that usually, people tell her that she needs to pull it back. For Cruella, she got to the opposite, and she really enjoyed it.