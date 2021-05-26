newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

At the Rex: Cruella, showing Friday, May 28 through Thursday, June 10

clearwatertribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRated: PG-13 Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry.

www.clearwatertribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Pg 13 Starring#June#Plot#Joel Fry Genres#Feature#Ticket
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Beauty & Fashionthatsitla.com

Cruella Creatives On Storytelling Through Designer Wear

Disney’s “Cruella” is a dark and twisted origin story for the titular chic and fashionable villain whose genius knows no bounds. As such, she has an excellent eye for detail and a deft hand to stitch that fabric together to create a powerful statement of rebellion. And that couldn’t have happened without director Craig Gillespie, as well as Jenny Beavan (Costume Designer), Nadia Stacey (Hair & Makeup), and Fiona Crombie (Production Designer).
Designers & CollectionsBoston Herald

‘Cruella’ designer scripts characters through their clothes

With two Academy Awards, 10 Oscar nominations and other assorted Grammy and Olivier honors, English costume designer Jenny Beavan wants to make one thing very clear. “I’m not a fashion designer, I’m a storyteller and love telling stories with clothes,” she declared from London via a Zoom press conference. “These,”...
Beauty & Fashiondailynewsen.com

What's Up in the MoviesWe Evaluation"Cruella"

As a woman, Estella (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland) was gifted, rebellious, and likely to wickedness, a characteristic which her kind mom Catherine (Emily Beecham) frustrated using all the nickname"Cruella." She eventually gets her chance by working beneath the prestigious but callous Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), who preaches the requirement of a"killer instinct," and Estella learns to fuel her imagination by glancing to her darker impulses. Her Cruella-persona shortly stones the fashion universe, but if she sees something about her past which renders her urge vengeanceshe realizes"Estella" is the functionality.
Moviesblackfilm.com

Exclusive Interviews with ‘Cruella’ Cast Ahead of Friday Premiere!

Watch these exclusive interviews with the ‘Cruella’ cast ahead of the Friday premiere! blackfilm.com correspondent Koku Tona sat down with Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste to discuss their roles in the live-action film about Disney’s most notorious, high fashion villain, Cruella. The cast talks how fun it was to play their roles, and exploring the perception of their characters.
Beauty & FashionCollider

Here’s How ‘Cruella’ Gets Around the Whole Dog-Murdering Thing

[Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for Cruella]. For those who have never seen 1961’s One Hundred and One Dalmatians or need a refresher, it’s a pretty simple story. There are the hero Dalmatians Pongo and Perdita who have a bunch of puppies. These puppies are then kidnapped, so they set out to save their children and find their 15 kids along with 84 other Dalmatian puppies. They’ve been kidnapped by henchmen Jasper and Horace, who are working for the vain and fashion-obsessed Cruella de Vil, a former classmate of Perdita’s human, Anita. Cruella wants the puppies killed and skinned so she can make them into a coat. And that’s it. The plan doesn’t make much sense, but it’s a movie for children who can easily understand that wanting to kill puppies is bad.
Moviespeeblesshirenews.com

Cruella’s Mark Strong ‘proud’ to be part of return to cinemas

Mark Strong has said he feels “proud” to be part of a film that could bring people back into cinemas after a long absence. The Kingsman actor stars opposite Emma Stone and Dame Emma Thompson in Cruella, the origin story of the Disney villain from 101 Dalmatians, one of the first new releases since multiplexes reopened.
MoviesComing Soon!

Emma Stone Wants to See an Ursula Origin Movie Made

Emma Stone is currently starring in Disney’s Cruella, but if it was up to her, another popular and iconic Disney villain would be getting their own movie. In a recent interview with Variety, Emma Stone said that she would love to see Ursula, the main villain of the Disney film The Little Mermaid, get her own feature film.
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Cruella: Emma Stone Talks Her Face Made of "Full Rubber"

When it comes to big show-stopping performances, they can really make or break a movie. For actors, though, they are usually the most fun because they really get to let loose and go crazy in ways that they usually aren't able to. When it comes to Cruella, the leading role was absolutely something that star Emma Stone could really go over the top with. Stone was asked during the virtual junket for the movie which role she liked playing more; the more timid Estella or, the more over the top Cruella. Stone went on to say that she has one of those faces that really expressive and that usually, people tell her that she needs to pull it back. For Cruella, she got to the opposite, and she really enjoyed it.
Moviesfoxbangor.com

‘Cruella’ Paints Dalmatians As Killer Hounds for Character Backstory

Cruella de Vil is painted as being traumatized by Dalmatians in Disney’s latest offering … supposedly, because these “mongrels” killed her ma, which is getting a lot of head scratches. The villain from “101 Dalmatians” gets her own backstory in the new “Cruella” flick, which is headed up by Emma...
Davis, ILQ98.5

Friday Night Flix June 2021

97ZOK and WIFR-TV 23 welcome back Friday Night Flix to Davis Park. Grab a blanket and bring the family to Davis Park on. Friday, June 4 to view Moana.
Moviesdesignerwomen.co.uk

[EXCLUSIVO] ‘Cruella’: Cast Reveals CRAZY Idea for Movie Sequel; Check!

The long-awaited live-action version of the villainous ‘Cruella’ hits theaters this Thursday (27) and our journalist and critic Rafa Gomes had the opportunity to interview the cast of the production. During the EXCLUSIVE conversation with actors Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser, they commented on the opportunity to be a...
Beauty & FashionWyoming Tribune Eagle

Emma Stone is wickedly wonderful in Disney's stylish prequel "Cruella"

Imagine “The Devil Wears Prada” on steroids, set in ’70s London, with Anne Hathaway’s character vengeful rather than sweet. Sounds kind of great, right?. When I first heard about “Cruella,” the live-action Disney origin story of the “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, I might have rolled my eyes a bit. This is me going back in time to retract that eye-rolling: “Cruella” is an absolute kick, and if you’ve been looking for a reason to go back to movie theaters, here it is.
MoviesSHOOT Online

Director Craig Gillespie, Oscar Winner Jenny Beavan, BAFTA Winner Nadia Stacey Have Designs On "Cruella"

German punk princess Nina Hagen isn't the most obvious inspiration for a Disney movie, but " Cruella " is also not your typical Disney movie. The new live-action origin story about the black-and-white-haired cartoon supervillain is less about a maniacal dalmatian-skinner than an aspiring designer with a punk sensibility out to disrupt the stuffy ways of the past in 1970s London.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

In Cruella, Cruella De Vil May Not Be The Monster We Think She Is

Warning: Major spoilers ahead. How do you solve a problem like Cruella? It’s a question that’s been rolling around in my head ever since Disney announced a standalone live action film depicting the early days of 101 Dalmatians’ villain as a young fashion designer coming of age in 1970s London. More specifically, how do you make family-friendly entertainment sympathizing with someone who’s only stated purpose is to kidnap, murder, and skin puppies? The simple answer is...you just don’t. Cruella certainly winks at what we think we know about the character — make sure to stay for the end credits scene — but it also cops out of actually having to explain her later actions, implying that we may have been wrong about her all along. Basically, if you were coming to Cruella hoping to better understand the demonic persona immortalized by Glenn Close in the 1996 movie, you will likely come out confused.
MoviesElite Daily

The Cruella Soundtrack Is Just As Dark And Punk-Rock As The Movie

A movie as dark and twisted as Cruella of course had to have an equally badass soundtrack to go along with it. Throughout the film, fans heard so many classic hits, from “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone and “One Way or Another” by Blondie, to "Stone Cold Crazy" by Queen and "Should I Stay or Should I Go" by The Clash. Florence + The Machine also recorded an original song for the movie called “Call Me Cruella” that serves as the titular villain’s theme song. If you haven’t listened to it already, check out the Cruella movie soundtrack, because it’s stacked with all your favorite artists.
MoviesMarconews.com

The 10 most must-see movies of summer, from 'Cruella' to 'Candyman'

Vin Diesel's saving the world and driving way too fast (and a bit furious), a Marvel superhero is fighting bad guys (as usual), and a few horror movies are ready to scare your sandals off. Just like a filled-out vaccination card, these are welcome sights for movie fans. After the...