The Grangeville baseball seniors swept St. Maries and Orofino on Monday, May 10, and have never known what it would be like to fall short at the district tournament. “We played pretty solidly on both sides of the ball,” GHS catcher Tori Ebert said. “Ten-running both teams in the district tournament is pretty good. It’s tough to pick out one thing we did best today. We were solid on defense and solid on offense, obviously, throwing that many runs up in the district tournament. If I were to pick one thing out, I’d say our pitchers. They hit their spots well. Our pitchers just painted the corners where you can’t hit the ball hard.”