Bugatti broke the 300 MPH barrier back in 2019 with its tuned Chiron, and now the French hypercar maker has revealed its latest masterpiece: the Chiron Super Sport. Visual cues are evidently drawn from the aforementioned 300 MPH+ machine, as the Super Sport features a slightly redesigned front end but a heavily redrawn side-to-rear design. At the front, the Super Sport is slung low to make it more aerodynamic, while the sides have been elongated into the sweep-tail rear end, coming together to reflect on Bugatti’s mantra “form follows performance,” meaning every inch of the skin has been developed for top speed.