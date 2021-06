EAST LANSING, MI – Michigan State University will host a university-wide and in-person celebration to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. The celebration will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at the northeast corner of Munn Field, according to the event’s website. The commemoration will include a panel discussion, live music, food, messages from leaders and an art installation titled “Hanging Haints” by graduate student Lillian Young, the website states.