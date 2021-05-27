Cancel
HSBC says to exit U.S. retail banking

By Syndicated Content
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) -HSBC said it would withdraw from U.S. mass market retail banking by selling some parts of its business and winding down others. Europe’s biggest bank has for years been trying to shrink its presence in some European and North American markets where it has struggled against competition from larger domestic players.

