Winchester, IN

Lady Bruins win Winchester Softball Invite

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Bruin Softball Team traveled to Winchester on Saturday to compete in an invite and returned how with a championship by beating Southern Wells and Wes-Del. In game one, the Lady Bruins defeated Southern Wells, 6-2. The Bruins recorded 10 hits and struck out only twice during the game. Leading the way was Lilee Lamotte and Alexa Hurd who went 2 for 3. Helen Whitesell went 2 for 4. Also collecting heads were Macy Cagle, Faith Gephart, Grace Simmons and Kennedy Dickey. On defense, Madison Merkel pitched all seven innings striking out 10 hitters and allowing just four hits. Coach Scott Cagle said, “I was happy all around. Madison threw strikes and we made plays behind her. It was a complete team effort.”

