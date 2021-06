DOLTON, Ill. — Family of a missing 25-year-old woman with special needs is offering a reward for information leading to her safe returning. Ebony Holliday was last seen Monday morning on a bus near 95th and the Dan Ryan. Family said she left her Dolton home sometime between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. and was seen boarding bus #353 near the Citgo gas station, located on 154th Street near Thornridge High School, at around 6:30 a.m.