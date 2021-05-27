Brownie Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars

If you follow me on social media then you know that breakfast is my favorite meal of the day. I go to sleep thinking about breakfast and wake up excited to eat it. I typical have a sweet tooth and so that is the breakfast I usually prefer. Growing up my mom was never a big breakfast fan, and so it was not often that my sisters and I had a special breakfast. It would only happen if we had a sleep over or if we went out for breakfast on vacation. I did love a good French toast breakfast. The bread, the syrup, the powdered sugar, I mean you just can’t go wrong. Now as for waffles, we didn’t keep frozen waffles in the freezer, but we had plenty of cereal to make up for it. If we had waffles, they were homeade and usually for dinner. That was such a treat and one of my favorite dinners growing up. One day walking in the grocery store I decide to get some frozen waffles. Y0u can top them with endless toppings, they are super easy, and I love the crispness after toasting. I was brainstorming some fun breakfast to make and then I thought why not make French toast but with waffles. I felt BRILLIANT, but I had to see if they would turn out just how I pictured. Ofcourse I decided to give them a little something extra and make them peanut butter flavor. I could add peanut butter to everything just like I did with my peanut butter s’more bars. So that’s exactly what I did, and they turned out absolutely incredible!