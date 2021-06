With the hopes of finishing in the upper half of the CIC against visiting Alexandria, it was the Tigers who impressed by scoring seven runs in their first at bat, four earned, to take control of the game. The Tigers would go on to dominate the Bruins, 10-0. “Simply put, they out-hit us, out-pitched us, out-fielded us and our base-runned us,” said coach Tony Uggen. “They were impressive for a team coming in 5-20.