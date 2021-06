UPMC Dr. Hooks/Dr. Gardner Marlins emerged with a 15-14 win over Hudson Construction Braves in a slugfest for the Hermitage Farm Division championship. In the final game of the year, the teams were tied at 5 after the 1st frame and at 6 after the 2nd stanza. UPMC led 9-8 after 3 innings and 10-8 into the 4th frame before the Braves boasted a 5-run 5th frame – which was answered by UPMC in its half of the inning.