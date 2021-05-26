What's Going On

To add/change your event, send an email to: newstimes@comcast.net. NOTE: Some events may be canceled or rescheduled, we will update as we are notified. Please join us for an outstanding free program about the 19th Amendment. The history of the Women’s Suffrage Movement will be told by Deb Johnson, Deb Brown, Marcia Hotopp and Narrator Dave Schultz. Hear the story of the 72-year struggle for woman’s right to vote as told by three Suffragettes: Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, and Alice Paul. This program will be hosted by the Francois Godfroy Chapter NSDAR on Saturday, June 5, at 10:00 a.m. in the Timothy Room of the First Baptist Church, 113 E. Huntington Street, Montpelier, Indiana.