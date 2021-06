Aaron Rodgers has been at odds with the Green Bay Packers for several months, and the reigning MVP is now officially holding out. As expected, Rodgers was not present for the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The Packers held a meeting at 8:30 a.m. to kick off camp, and Rodgers did not show up. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network notes that the “real pressure point” has always been the start of training camp in July.