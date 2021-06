Robert Davis, a former Lexington High School basketball standout and River Bluff High School coach, has been named the new basketball coach at Airport High School. Davis comes to the Lexington Two school from River Bluff, where he served as Varsity Assistant and Head Junior Varsity Coach from 2016-2021. Davis was key in his role as director of player development with the Varsity boys team, which is the 2020-21 5A State Champions.