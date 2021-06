Jordan Brand will continue their Golf variations of their Jordan silhouettes and now it appears 2021 will feature an Air Jordan 4 in Military Blue. Jordan’s Golf shoes seem to be the next big thing from the brand. With Jordan’s love for golf and social distancing measures, the game has seen a lot of traction as of late, so the recent outburst of renditions makes sense. While 2021 is already slated for the White Cement rendition, the Air Jordan 4 will also be set to feature this Military Blue edition. Dressed in White, Neutral Grey, and Military Blue, the sneaker arrives in the usual AJ4 form which will arrive like the OG and even feature the coveted Nike Air branding. Spiked outsoles are placed on the bottoms perfect for your tee time next year.