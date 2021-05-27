Second Suspect Jailed in Alleged Gang-Related Shooting at Chula Vista Shopping Center

The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A second suspect was behind bars Wednesday in connection with an eruption of gunfire that left a young man with a bullet wound and three children injured by flying shards of shattered glass at a South Bay shopping center.

Alfonso Hernandez Jr., 20, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly taking part in the May 1 shooting, which occurred during a fight between two groups of suspected gang members in the 600 block of Palomar Street, according to Chula Vista police.

Hernandez was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting into an inhabited vehicle and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire at the retail center arrived to find the shooters gone, Lt. Dan Peak said.

“During the investigation, officers learned an uninvolved vehicle (had been) struck several times by stray bullets fired by Hernandez, nearly striking a mother and her three children, ages 2, 6 and 9 years old, who were in the vehicle,” the lieutenant alleged. “The children suffered minor injuries due to shattered glass.”

A short time later, officers were notified by the staff of a hospital that a man had shown up there for treatment of a gunshot wound to one of his hands.

“It was later determined the victim (allegedly) had been one of the subjects involved in the fight,” Peak said.

The patient, Andrew Ruvalcaba, 20, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and illegally possessing a gun, Peak said.