Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chula Vista, CA

Second Suspect Jailed in Alleged Gang-Related Shooting at Chula Vista Shopping Center

By City News Service
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29MLWk_0aCdIldn00
The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A second suspect was behind bars Wednesday in connection with an eruption of gunfire that left a young man with a bullet wound and three children injured by flying shards of shattered glass at a South Bay shopping center.

Alfonso Hernandez Jr., 20, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly taking part in the May 1 shooting, which occurred during a fight between two groups of suspected gang members in the 600 block of Palomar Street, according to Chula Vista police.

Hernandez was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting into an inhabited vehicle and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire at the retail center arrived to find the shooters gone, Lt. Dan Peak said.

“During the investigation, officers learned an uninvolved vehicle (had been) struck several times by stray bullets fired by Hernandez, nearly striking a mother and her three children, ages 2, 6 and 9 years old, who were in the vehicle,” the lieutenant alleged. “The children suffered minor injuries due to shattered glass.”

A short time later, officers were notified by the staff of a hospital that a man had shown up there for treatment of a gunshot wound to one of his hands.

“It was later determined the victim (allegedly) had been one of the subjects involved in the fight,” Peak said.

The patient, Andrew Ruvalcaba, 20, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and illegally possessing a gun, Peak said.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Shopping Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Apparent Homicide Victim Found in Mira Mesa Home

Patrol officers investigating a report of a blood-covered, seemingly irrational man in a Mira Mesa-area neighborhood Friday found the body of an apparent homicide victim inside a nearby home. A 911 caller reported seeing the bloodied man “acting erratically” in front of a residence in the 7800 block of Burlington...
Encinitas, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Sheriff’s Deputies Fatally Shoot Man Who Pulled Gun on Them in Leucadia

Deputies fatally shot a man who allegedly pulled a gun on them Friday in the Leucadia area of Encinitas. The patrol personnel were investigating a report of a suspicious person in a residential area in the 1500 block of Eolus Avenue in Encinitas, just west of Interstate 5, when they encountered a possible suspect about 8 a.m., according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Man Shot and Killed Inside Dave & Buster’s Arcade in Mission Valley

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed inside the Dave & Buster’s arcade and restaurant in Mission Valley, police reported Friday. Dispatchers received several calls shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday from people reporting a shooting inside the Dave & Buster’s on Camino Del Rio North, below the Interstate 8 to Interstate 805 overpass, San Diego Police Lt. Andra Brown said.
Spring Valley, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Gravely Injuring Uncle Outside Spring Valley Bar

A 30-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of gravely injuring his uncle outside a Spring Valley bar, authorities said. Deputies responded about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a fight outside Shooter’s Cocktails on Jamacha Boulevard, west of Calvo Drive, and found 61-year-old Raymond Bermudez Jr. suffering from a head wound outside, said San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver.