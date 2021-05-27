Cancel
Long-Delayed ‘Friends’ Reunion Special Premiering on HBO Max Thursday

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 23 days ago
The wait is almost over for “Friends” fans.

HBO Max will begin streaming a much-anticipated reunion of the classic sitcom’s cast Thursday.

“Friends: The Reunion” will feature all six stars of the much-loved comedy — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The gathering originates from the original Burbank soundstage where the show was filmed, Stage 24 at Warner Bros.

The reunion special will be just that — a reunion — and not a new episode. It will feature the show’s cast chatting and reminiscing about their time on the set.

And it will also include a host of guest stars. According to HBO Max, guests will include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

