Beyond police response, St. Paul City Council gets update on ‘community-first’ safety initiatives
When two teenagers were shot and wounded outside a St. Paul community center last week, the response was more than officers being dispatched to the scene. Community mediators and grief workers from the Healing Streets Project met with the families of the teens, who are 14 and 16, and are still working with them. City leaders convened a meeting for community members less than 24 hours later.www.twincities.com