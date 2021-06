When it rains, it pours, as they say. Case in point? As if the past year wasn’t hard enough on restaurants, with the multiple closures, modified reopenings and ever-changing restrictions, Sierra Madre’s beloved coffee shop Bean Town also faced an additional unexpected hardship. Last August, in the midst of the pandemic, the café was badly damaged when a driver crashed a Jaguar into its front entrance causing the place to be yellow-tagged by the city. It has been shuttered ever since, undergoing repairs. The good news? The shop is finally set to reopen this Friday, much to the delight of locals who have been addicted to its baked goods and strong brew for decades.