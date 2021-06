This is the time of the year when I sound the alarm about skin cancer. With all of the panic surrounding COVID-19, we forget about another killer disease that affects us, cancer. As you know there are different types of cancer, but skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S. In fact 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. However, it doesn’t always have to lead to death if we recognize the symptoms and take serious, the precautions to prevent it.